ADVISORY EU-ENERGY/

Miércoles 23 de Noviembre de 2022
REUTERS

NOV 23

23 de Noviembre de 2022

EU energy ministers arrive for a meeting to discuss curb gas prices

Start: 24 Nov 2022 06:25 GMT

End: 24 Nov 2022 07:25 GMT

BRUSSELS - Arrival of EU energy ministers for a meeting in Brussels to discuss measures, including a possible cap, to rein in high gas prices.

SCHEDULE:

0630GMT Arrivals

1445GMT - news conference

Restrictions:

BROADCAST: None.

DIGITAL: None.

Source: EUROPEAN UNION

Aspect Ratio: 16:9

Location: Belgium

Topic: Business / Economics

Audio: NATURAL/EUROPEAN LANGUAGES

Editorial Support: +44 20 7542 2244

Email: tvnews@thomsonreuters.com

Reuters

