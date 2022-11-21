ADVISORY BRITAIN-ECONOMY/SUNAK

COLOMBIAAMÉRICAMÉXICOARGENTINATENDENCIAS
British PM Sunak speaks at CBI conference in Birmingham

Start: 21 Nov 2022 10:15 GMT

End: 21 Nov 2022 12:00 GMT

BIRMINGHAM, ENGLAND - British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak speaks at the Confederation of British Industry (CBI) conference at the Vox Conference Centre in Birmingham.

SCHEDULE:

1015GMT - Sunak to speak

Restrictions:

BROADCAST: Access all

DIGITAL: Access all

Source: CBI

Aspect Ratio: 16:9

Location: United Kingdom

Topic: Politics / International Affairs

Audio: NATURAL WITH ENGLISH SPEECH

Editorial Support: +44 20 7542 2244

Email: tvnews@thomsonreuters.com

