Exterior of meeting between Biden and Jinping

Start: 14 Nov 2022 09:15 GMT

End: 14 Nov 2022 09:27 GMT

MULIA HOTEL, BALI, NUSA DUA, INDONESIA: Bali – Exterior of the meeting hall where Chinese President Xi Jinping and U.S. President Joe Biden set to meet.

Restrictions:

BROADCAST: NONE

DIGITAL: NONE

Source: REUTERS

Aspect Ratio: 16:9

Location: Indonesia

Topic: Politics / International Affairs

Audio: NATURAL

Editorial Support: +44 20 7542 2244

Email: tvnews@thomsonreuters.com