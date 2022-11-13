ADVISORY USA-ELECTION/SCHUMER

COLOMBIAAMÉRICAMÉXICOARGENTINATENDENCIAS
13 de Noviembre de 2022
13 de Noviembre de 2022

Schumer holds media availability

Start: 13 Nov 2022 17:00 GMT

End: 13 Nov 2022 17:00 GMT

NEW YORK, NEW YORK, UNITED STATES - Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer holds a weekly media availability from New York, following election results that indicate Democrats will remain in control of the U.S. Senate.

BROADCAST: No Use USA. No use New Zealand. No Archive.

DIGITAL: No Use USA. No use New Zealand No Archive.

Source: ABC AFFILIATE WABC

Aspect Ratio: 16:9

Location: United States

Topic: Politics / International Affairs

Audio: NATURAL WITH ENGLISH

Editorial Support: +44 20 7542 2244

Email: tvnews@thomsonreuters.com

