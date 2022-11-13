ADVISORY USA-ELECTION/SCHUMER

Schumer holds media availability
Start: 13 Nov 2022 17:00 GMT
End: 13 Nov 2022 17:00 GMT
NEW YORK, NEW YORK, UNITED STATES - Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer holds a weekly media availability from New York, following election results that indicate Democrats will remain in control of the U.S. Senate.
Restrictions:
BROADCAST: No Use USA. No use New Zealand. No Archive.
DIGITAL: No Use USA. No use New Zealand No Archive.
Source: ABC AFFILIATE WABC
Aspect Ratio: 16:9
Location: United States
Topic: Politics / International Affairs
Audio: NATURAL WITH ENGLISH
Editorial Support: +44 20 7542 2244
Email: tvnews@thomsonreuters.com