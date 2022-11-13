ADVISORY TURKEY-SECURITY/SCENE

COLOMBIAAMÉRICAMÉXICOARGENTINATENDENCIAS
Scene of deadly Turkey blast

Start: 13 Nov 2022 15:18 GMT

End: 13 Nov 2022 15:18 GMT

ISTANBUL - At least one person was killed and others were wounded on Sunday when an explosion rocked a busy pedestrian street in central Istanbul, sending people running from the fiery blast, according to the local governor and published videos.

