ADVISORY TURKEY-SECURITY/SCENE

Scene of deadly Turkey blast

Start: 13 Nov 2022 15:18 GMT

End: 13 Nov 2022 15:18 GMT

ISTANBUL - At least one person was killed and others were wounded on Sunday when an explosion rocked a busy pedestrian street in central Istanbul, sending people running from the fiery blast, according to the local governor and published videos.

