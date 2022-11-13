COLOMBIAAMÉRICAMÉXICOARGENTINATENDENCIAS
Domingo 13 de Noviembre de 2022
Agencias

ADVISORY -- FLASH -- 9075-TURKEY-SECURITY/WOUNDED

Por

REUTERS

y

NOV 13

13 de Noviembre de 2022

At least 6 killed, 81 wounded after explosion on busy pedestrian avenue in Istanbul

Start: 13 Nov 2022 19:54 GMT

End: 13 Nov 2022 19:56 GMT

ISTANBUL - At least 6 killed, 81 wounded after explosion on busy pedestrian avenue in Istanbul

Restrictions:

BROADCAST: NONE

DIGITAL: NONE

Source: REUTERS / ISTANBUL GOVERNORATE / TURKISH INTERIOR MINISTRY

Aspect Ratio: 16:9

Location: Turkey

Topic: Politics / International Affairs

Audio: NATURAL / TURKISH

Editorial Support: +44 20 7542 2244

Email: tvnews@thomsonreuters.com

