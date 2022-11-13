ADVISORY FLASH-9051-TURKEY-SECURITY/SCENE

Scene of blast site in Turkey

Start: 13 Nov 2022 14:58 GMT

End: 13 Nov 2022 15:06 GMT

ISTANBUL, Nov 13 (Reuters) - An explosion in the centre of a busy pedestrian street in central Istanbul left at least one dead and other people wounded and running from the scene of the fiery blast, according to the local governor, published videos and Turkish media.

