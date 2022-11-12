ADVISORY HEALTH-CORONAVIRUS/CHINA-NEWSWER

COLOMBIAAMÉRICAMÉXICOARGENTINATENDENCIAS
Chinese health officials to brief press on COVID-19 policies

Start: 12 Nov 2022 06:50 GMT

End: 12 Nov 2022 08:15 GMT

BEIJING, CHINA - China's Joint Prevention and Control Mechanism of the State Council hold a press conference on Covid-19 epidemic prevention and control.

