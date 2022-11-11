ADVISORY SPACE-EXPLORATION/SPACEX

A SpaceX Falcon 9 rocket launches two commercial satellites
Start: 12 Nov 2022 15:50 GMT
End: 12 Nov 2022 16:50 GMT
CAPE CANAVERAL, FL - A SpaceX Falcon 9 rocket launches two commercial communications satellites from Cape Canaveral, FL
SCHEDULE:
1606-1806GMT - scheduled launch window
TIME/DATE SUBJECT TO CHANGE
Restrictions:
BROADCAST: For editorial use only. No resales
DIGITAL: For editorial use only. No resales
Source: SPACEX
Aspect Ratio: 16:9
Location: United States
Topic: Science / Technology
Audio: NATURAL
Editorial Support: +44 20 7542 2244
Email: tvnews@thomsonreuters.com