COLOMBIAAMÉRICAMÉXICOARGENTINATENDENCIAS
Viernes 11 de Noviembre de 2022
CoronavirusNewsletters
Agencias

ADVISORY SPACE-EXPLORATION/SPACEX

Por

REUTERS

y

NOV 11

11 de Noviembre de 2022

A SpaceX Falcon 9 rocket launches two commercial satellites

Start: 12 Nov 2022 15:50 GMT

End: 12 Nov 2022 16:50 GMT

CAPE CANAVERAL, FL - A SpaceX Falcon 9 rocket launches two commercial communications satellites from Cape Canaveral, FL

SCHEDULE:

1606-1806GMT - scheduled launch window

TIME/DATE SUBJECT TO CHANGE

Restrictions:

BROADCAST: For editorial use only. No resales

DIGITAL: For editorial use only. No resales

Source: SPACEX

Aspect Ratio: 16:9

Location: United States

Topic: Science / Technology

Audio: NATURAL

Editorial Support: +44 20 7542 2244

Email: tvnews@thomsonreuters.com

TEMAS RELACIONADOS

Reuters

DEPORTES

Mundial de Qatar, en vivo: España, Senegal y Países Bajos dieron a conocer a sus convocados

Mundial de Qatar, en vivo: España, Senegal y Países Bajos dieron a conocer a sus convocados

Países Bajos dio a conocer a sus 26 futbolistas para el Mundial de Qatar 2022

Luis Enrique dio a conocer a los 26 convocados de España para el Mundial sin Sergio Ramos y con muchos jóvenes

Mbappé confesó qué le dijo Macron para renovar con PSG y por qué pensó en renunciar a la Selección de Francia

Sadio Mané irá al Mundial a pesar de su lesión: Senegal publicó la lista de 26 convocados para viajar a Qatar

ENTRETENIMIENTO

#ArgentinoPorUnDía con Manuel Turizo: de cantar con Coldplay en River a comer en un bodegón

#ArgentinoPorUnDía con Manuel Turizo: de cantar con Coldplay en River a comer en un bodegón

Las 10 series de Netflix en Argentina para engancharse este día

Kim Kardashian contó que entró en pánico porque subió dos kilos antes de usar el icónico vestido de Marilyn Monroe

Estos podcast encabezan la lista de los más reproducidos en Spotify Argentina

YouTube en Argentina: estos son los videos que son populares este jueves

TENDENCIAS

Cómo organizar la bandeja de entrada en Gmail con filtros

Cómo organizar la bandeja de entrada en Gmail con filtros

Que es el ojo seco, cuáles son las causas, las complicaciones y cómo tratarlo

Cuáles son y cómo actuar frente a las intoxicaciones alimentarias más comunes

Planifico, luego existo: cómo la neurociencia ayuda a tener un desempeño exitoso en el trabajo

Cómo es la terapia con gusanos que se usa para heridas de difícil cicatrización

INFOBAE AMÉRICA

Después de las elecciones, Estados Unidos y su democracia parecen más fuertes

Después de las elecciones, Estados Unidos y su democracia parecen más fuertes

Minuto a minuto: lo más relevante de la conferencia mañanera de este viernes

Los ciudadanos ucranianos reinstalaron su bandera en Kherson: “No importa lo que haga Rusia, vamos a ganar”

Mundial de Qatar, en vivo: España, Senegal y Países Bajos dieron a conocer a sus convocados

Estados Unidos extendió por 18 meses el Estatus de Protección Temporal a más de 260.000 migrantes de seis países