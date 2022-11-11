ADVISORY G20-SUMMIT/EU

Michel & von der Leyen news conference at the G20 summit
Start: 14 Nov 2022 11:55 GMT
End: 14 Nov 2022 13:00 GMT
BALI INTERNATIONAL CONVENTION CENTRE, NUSA DUA, BALI, INDONESIA - European Council President Charles Michel and European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen hold a news conference on the sidelines of the G20 summit.
SCHEDULE:
1200GMT - news conference starts
Restrictions:
BROADCAST: None
DIGITAL: None
Source: REUTERS
Aspect Ratio: 16:9
Location: Indonesia
Topic: Politics / International Affairs
Audio: NATURAL ENGLISH SPEECH
Editorial Support: +44 20 7542 2244
Email: tvnews@thomsonreuters.com