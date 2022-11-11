COLOMBIAAMÉRICAMÉXICOARGENTINATENDENCIAS
Viernes 11 de Noviembre de 2022
Agencias

ADVISORY G20-SUMMIT/EU

Por

REUTERS

y

NOV 11

11 de Noviembre de 2022

Michel & von der Leyen news conference at the G20 summit

Start: 14 Nov 2022 11:55 GMT

End: 14 Nov 2022 13:00 GMT

BALI INTERNATIONAL CONVENTION CENTRE, NUSA DUA, BALI, INDONESIA - European Council President Charles Michel and European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen hold a news conference on the sidelines of the G20 summit.

SCHEDULE:

1200GMT - news conference starts

Restrictions:

BROADCAST: None

DIGITAL: None

Source: REUTERS

Aspect Ratio: 16:9

Location: Indonesia

Topic: Politics / International Affairs

Audio: NATURAL ENGLISH SPEECH

Editorial Support: +44 20 7542 2244

Email: tvnews@thomsonreuters.com

Reuters

