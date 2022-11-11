ADVISORY CLIMATE-UN/PELOSI-NEWSER

COLOMBIAAMÉRICAMÉXICOARGENTINATENDENCIAS
Viernes 11 de Noviembre de 2022
REUTERS

NOV 11

11 de Noviembre de 2022

Nancy Pelosi holds a news conference at COP 27

Start: 11 Nov 2022 09:42 GMT

End: 11 Nov 2022 10:02 GMT

SHARM EL SHEIKH, EGYPT - U.S. House speaker Nancy Pelosi holds a news conference at COP 27 in Sharm el Sheikh.

SCHEDULE

0930GMT - News conference starts

Restrictions:

BROADCAST: NONE

DIGITAL: NONE

Source: COP27 HOST BROADCASTER

Aspect Ratio: 16:9

Location: United States

Topic: Politics / International Affairs

Audio: NATURAL / ENGLISH

Editorial Support: +44 20 7542 2244

Email: tvnews@thomsonreuters.com

Reuters

