ADVISORY CLIMATE-UN/PELOSI-NEWSER

Nancy Pelosi holds a news conference at COP 27
Start: 11 Nov 2022 09:42 GMT
End: 11 Nov 2022 10:02 GMT
SHARM EL SHEIKH, EGYPT - U.S. House speaker Nancy Pelosi holds a news conference at COP 27 in Sharm el Sheikh.
SCHEDULE
0930GMT - News conference starts
Restrictions:
BROADCAST: NONE
DIGITAL: NONE
Source: COP27 HOST BROADCASTER
Aspect Ratio: 16:9
Location: United States
Topic: Politics / International Affairs
Audio: NATURAL / ENGLISH
Editorial Support: +44 20 7542 2244
Email: tvnews@thomsonreuters.com