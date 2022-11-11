ADVISORY CLIMATE-UN/BIDEN-DEPARTURE

Biden departs for the COP27 U.N. Climate Change summit

Start: 11 Nov 2022 02:16 GMT

End: 11 Nov 2022 03:25 GMT

JOINT BASE ANDREWS, MARYLAND, USA - U.S. President Joe Biden departs Washington to attend the COP27 U.N. Climate Change summit in Egypt, the ASEAN meeting in Phnom Penh, Cambodia, and the G20 in Bali, Indonesia.

SCHEDULE:

0245gmt - Biden departs Joint Base Andrews

