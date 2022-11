ADVISORY ASEAN-SUMMIT/PLUS THREE

ASEAN leaders meet dialogue partners from China, Japan, South Korea

Start: 12 Nov 2022 00:45 GMT

End: 12 Nov 2022 01:15 GMT

SOKHA HOTEL, PHNOM PENH, CAMBODIA - ASEAN leaders hold talks with their counterparts from economic partner countries China, Japan, and South Korea.

SCHEDULE:

0100GMT - 25th ASEAN-Plus Three Summit starts

Restrictions:

BROADCAST: Access all

DIGITAL: Access all

Source: HOST BROADCASTER

Aspect Ratio: 16:9

Location: Cambodia

Topic: Politics / International Affairs

Audio: CHANNEL 1 - NATURAL KHMER, MANDARIN, KOREAN OR JAPANESE SPEECH , CHANNEL 2 - ENGLISH TRANSLATION

Editorial Support: +44 20 7542 2244

Email: tvnews@thomsonreuters.com