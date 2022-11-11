COLOMBIAAMÉRICAMÉXICOARGENTINATENDENCIAS
Viernes 11 de Noviembre de 2022
ADVISORY ASEAN-SUMMIT/GALA DINNER

REUTERS

NOV 11

11 de Noviembre de 2022

World leaders attend gala dinner at ASEAN summit

Start: 12 Nov 2022 13:20 GMT

End: 12 Nov 2022 14:05 GMT

SOKHA HOTEL, PHNOM PENH, CAMBODIA - Leaders of the Southeast Asian nations and dialogue partner countries attend a Gala Dinner hosted by ASEAN chair Cambodian Prime Minister Hun Sen.

SCHEDULE:

1330GMT - Gala Dinner starts

Restrictions:

BROADCAST: Access all

DIGITAL: Access all

Source: HOST BROADCASTER

Aspect Ratio: 16:9

Location: Cambodia

Topic: Politics / International Affairs

Audio: NATURAL

Editorial Support: +44 20 7542 2244

Email: tvnews@thomsonreuters.com

Reuters

