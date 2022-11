Ukrainian Defence Minister Oleksii Reznikov Speaks to Reuters

Start: 10 Nov 2022 12:00 GMT

End: 10 Nov 2022 12:00 GMT

THIS PLAYOUT HAS BEEN CANCELLED.

PLEASE MONITOR FOR AN EDIT.

Ukrainian Defence Minister Oleksii Reznikov sit-down interview with Reuters

Restrictions:

BROADCAST: NONE

DIGITAL: NONE

Source: REUTERS

Aspect Ratio: 16:9

Location: Ukraine

Topic: Politics / International Affairs

Audio: UKRAINIAN

Editorial Support: +44 20 7542 2244

Email: tvnews@thomsonreuters.com