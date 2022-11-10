ADVISORY CLIMATE-UN/PELOSI

COLOMBIAAMÉRICAMÉXICOARGENTINATENDENCIAS
REUTERS

NOV 10

10 de Noviembre de 2022

U.S. House Speaker Pelosi joins a discussion at COP27

Start: 10 Nov 2022 11:15 GMT

End: 10 Nov 2022 12:00 GMT

SHARM EL SHEIKH, EGYPT - U.S. House Speaker Nancy Pelosi joins a discussion on how the United States and allies can bolster climate action and change the trajectory of global warming at COP27.

Restrictions:

BROADCAST: NONE

DIGITAL: NONE

Source: REUTERS

Aspect Ratio: 16:9

Location: Egypt

Topic: Politics / International Affairs

Audio: NATURAL

Editorial Support: +44 20 7542 2244

Email: tvnews@thomsonreuters.com

Reuters

