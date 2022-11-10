ADVISORY BELGIUM-ATTACK/POLICE --FLASH

COLOMBIAAMÉRICAMÉXICOARGENTINATENDENCIAS
10 de Noviembre de 2022

'Belgian police officer stabbed to death in Brussels'

Start: 10 Nov 2022 23:20 GMT

End: 10 Nov 2022 23:20 GMT

A police officer was stabbed to death on Thursday evening in the north Brussels commune of Schaerbeek, while another was injured, Belgian media reported on Thursday (November 10)

