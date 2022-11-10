ADVISORY AUCTION-ART/PAUL ALLEN

Artworks from Microsoft co-founder's estate up for auction

Start: 10 Nov 2022 01:31 GMT

End: 10 Nov 2022 12:00 GMT

NEW YORK, NEW YORK - Artwork from the estate of Microsoft co-founder Paul Allen, including a Cezanne landscape valued at $120 million, goes on sale at Christie's in New York.

