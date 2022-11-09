ADVISORY USA-ELECTION/ -- CURATED LIVE // INTERRUPTIBLE

Americans vote in midterm elections; winners, losers speak
Start: 09 Nov 2022 07:06 GMT
End: 09 Nov 2022 07:09 GMT
++EDITORS PLEASE NOTE: This will be a curated live event. When candidate reactions overlap in the evening, Reuters editors will make the decision as to which candidate to offer in this live event. Please monitor here for updates.
==================
THIS EVENT IS INTERRUPTIBLE ON RLS DEPENDING ON OTHER NEWS EVENTS / TOP STORIES ON THE DAY
==================
CLEVELAND, OHIO; LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - Americans vote on Tuesday in midterm elections that will determine whether President Joe Biden's Democrats hold onto their razor-thin majorities in Congress for the next two years. If Republicans take control of either or both houses of Congress, that will give them the power to block most of Biden's agenda. Key governors’ offices and positions overseeing state elections are also on the line. Live voting scenes include Cleveland, Ohio, and Los Angeles, California.
---
NEWTOWN, PENNSYLVANIA; PITTSBURGH, PENNSYLVANIA; NEW YORK, NEW YORK; MIAMI, FLORIDA; ORLANDO, FLORIDA; ATLANTA, GEORGIA; DETROIT, MICHIGAN; MCALLEN, TEXAS; COLUMBUS, OHIO; BOARDMAN, OHIO; SCOTTSDALE, ARIZONA; AND WASHINGTON, D.C. - On election night, winners and losers of congressional and gubernatorial races in Pennsylvania, New York, Florida, Georgia, Texas, Ohio, and Arizona will react to election results. Reactions expected to include Pennsylvania Republican U.S. Senate candidate Mehmet Oz, Pennsylvania Democratic U.S. Senate candidate John Fetterman, New York Governor Kathy Hochul (Democratic incumbent), Florida Governor Ron DeSantis (Republican incumbent), Michigan Governor Gretchen Whitmer (Democratic incumbent), Texas Governor Greg Abbott (Republican incumbent), Georgia Democratic gubernatorial candidate Stacey Abrams, Georgia Republican U.S. Senate candidate Herschel Walker, Florida Democratic U.S. Senate candidate Val Demings, Ohio Republican U.S. Senate candidate J.D. Vance, Ohio Democratic U.S. Senate candidate Tim Ryan, and Arizona Republican gubernatorial candidate Kari Lake.
---
SCHEDULE:
SENATE RECORDING STUDIO - ACCESS ALL
1030GMT – U.S. Capitol beauty shot
REUTERS - ACCESS ALL
1123GMT – Cleveland (Ohio) voting
1315GMT - Mehmet Oz voting in Huntingdon Valley, Pennsylvania
1319GMT - Mehmet Oz statment - mute due to technical issue
1320GMT – Cleveland (Ohio) voting
1322GMT - Tim Ryan voting in Warren, Ohio
1327GMT - Tim Ryan and Andrea Zetts making a statment in Waren Ohio
1332GMT - John Fetterman voting in Braddock, Pennsylvania
1333GMT - Cleveland (Ohio) voting
1335GMT - John Fetterman voting in Braddock, Pennsylvania
1337GMT - Cleveland (Ohio) voting
1416GMT - J.D. Vance voting in Cincinnati
1427GMT - Cleveland (Ohio) voting
1428GMT - Vance exterior comments
1435GMT - Cleveland (Ohio) voting
1520GMT – Los Angeles (California) voting
1558GMT - Voting in Palm Beach, Florida
1638GMT - Donald Trump voting in Palm Beach, Florida
1645GMT - Los Angeles (California) voting
1650GMT - Cleveland (Ohio) voting
1822GMT - Los Angeles (California) voting
1915GMT - Kari Lake voting in Phoenix, Arizona
1922GMT - Los Angeles (California) voting
1945GMT - Kari Lake speaking to media in Phoenix, Arizona
1955GMT - Cleveland (Ohio) voting
2120GMT - Los Angeles (California) voting
2250GMT - Cleveland (Ohio) voting
0030GMT (9/11) - Los Angeles (California) voting
0105GMT (9/11) - Room from where Florida Governor Ron DeSantis is expected to react to election results
0121GMT (9/11) - Florida Democrat Val Demings speaks
0133GMT (9/11) - Room from where Florida Governor Ron DeSantis is expected to react to election results
0218GMT (9/11) - J.D. Vance speaks from Ohio
0224GMT (9/11) - Donald Trump speaks from Mar-A-Lago
0322GMT (9/11) - Greg Abbott speaks from McAllen, Texas
0328GMT (9/11) - Republican Herschel Walker responds to election results
0331GMT (9/11) - Greg Abbott speaks from McAllen, Texas
0414GMT (9/11) - Georgia Democrat Stacey Abrams reacts to election results
0418GMT (9/11) - New York incumbent Governor Hochul speaks on election night
0424GMT (9/11) - Ohio Democrat Tim Ryan speaks on election night
0432GMT (9/11) - Georgia Democrat Stacey Abrams reacts to election results
0434GMT (9/11) - Republican Mehmet Oz speaks on election night
0437GMT (9/11) - Ohio Republican J.D. Vance reacts to election results
0449GMT (9/11) - Pennsylvania Democrat Fetterman reacts to election results
0453GMT (9/11) - Michigan Democrat Gretchen Whitmer speaks on election night
0553GMT (9/11) - Pennsylvania Democrat Fetterman reacts to election results
0557GMT (9/11) - Michigan Democrat Gretchen Whitmer speaks on election night
0603GMT (9/11) - Pennsylvania Democrat Fetterman reacts to election results
0626GMT (9/11) - Kevin McCarthy speaks in Washington
FROM 0500GMT APPROX – U.S. Capitol beauty shot
Restrictions:
BROADCAST: None
DIGITAL: None
Source: REUTERS
Aspect Ratio: 16:9
Location: United States
Topic: Politics / International Affairs
Audio: Natural/English
Editorial Support: +44 20 7542 2244
Email: tvnews@thomsonreuters.com