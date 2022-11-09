ADVISORY USA-ELECTION/ -- CURATED LIVE // INTERRUPTIBLE

Americans vote in midterm elections; winners, losers speak

Start: 09 Nov 2022 07:06 GMT

End: 09 Nov 2022 07:09 GMT

++EDITORS PLEASE NOTE: This will be a curated live event. When candidate reactions overlap in the evening, Reuters editors will make the decision as to which candidate to offer in this live event. Please monitor here for updates.

THIS EVENT IS INTERRUPTIBLE ON RLS DEPENDING ON OTHER NEWS EVENTS / TOP STORIES ON THE DAY

CLEVELAND, OHIO; LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - Americans vote on Tuesday in midterm elections that will determine whether President Joe Biden's Democrats hold onto their razor-thin majorities in Congress for the next two years. If Republicans take control of either or both houses of Congress, that will give them the power to block most of Biden's agenda. Key governors’ offices and positions overseeing state elections are also on the line. Live voting scenes include Cleveland, Ohio, and Los Angeles, California.

NEWTOWN, PENNSYLVANIA; PITTSBURGH, PENNSYLVANIA; NEW YORK, NEW YORK; MIAMI, FLORIDA; ORLANDO, FLORIDA; ATLANTA, GEORGIA; DETROIT, MICHIGAN; MCALLEN, TEXAS; COLUMBUS, OHIO; BOARDMAN, OHIO; SCOTTSDALE, ARIZONA; AND WASHINGTON, D.C. - On election night, winners and losers of congressional and gubernatorial races in Pennsylvania, New York, Florida, Georgia, Texas, Ohio, and Arizona will react to election results. Reactions expected to include Pennsylvania Republican U.S. Senate candidate Mehmet Oz, Pennsylvania Democratic U.S. Senate candidate John Fetterman, New York Governor Kathy Hochul (Democratic incumbent), Florida Governor Ron DeSantis (Republican incumbent), Michigan Governor Gretchen Whitmer (Democratic incumbent), Texas Governor Greg Abbott (Republican incumbent), Georgia Democratic gubernatorial candidate Stacey Abrams, Georgia Republican U.S. Senate candidate Herschel Walker, Florida Democratic U.S. Senate candidate Val Demings, Ohio Republican U.S. Senate candidate J.D. Vance, Ohio Democratic U.S. Senate candidate Tim Ryan, and Arizona Republican gubernatorial candidate Kari Lake.

SCHEDULE:

SENATE RECORDING STUDIO - ACCESS ALL

1030GMT – U.S. Capitol beauty shot

REUTERS - ACCESS ALL

1123GMT – Cleveland (Ohio) voting

1315GMT - Mehmet Oz voting in Huntingdon Valley, Pennsylvania

1319GMT - Mehmet Oz statment - mute due to technical issue

1320GMT – Cleveland (Ohio) voting

1322GMT - Tim Ryan voting in Warren, Ohio

1327GMT - Tim Ryan and Andrea Zetts making a statment in Waren Ohio

1332GMT - John Fetterman voting in Braddock, Pennsylvania

1333GMT - Cleveland (Ohio) voting

1335GMT - John Fetterman voting in Braddock, Pennsylvania

1337GMT - Cleveland (Ohio) voting

1416GMT - J.D. Vance voting in Cincinnati

1427GMT - Cleveland (Ohio) voting

1428GMT - Vance exterior comments

1435GMT - Cleveland (Ohio) voting

1520GMT – Los Angeles (California) voting

1558GMT - Voting in Palm Beach, Florida

1638GMT - Donald Trump voting in Palm Beach, Florida

1645GMT - Los Angeles (California) voting

1650GMT - Cleveland (Ohio) voting

1822GMT - Los Angeles (California) voting

1915GMT - Kari Lake voting in Phoenix, Arizona

1922GMT - Los Angeles (California) voting

1945GMT - Kari Lake speaking to media in Phoenix, Arizona

1955GMT - Cleveland (Ohio) voting

2120GMT - Los Angeles (California) voting

2250GMT - Cleveland (Ohio) voting

0030GMT (9/11) - Los Angeles (California) voting

0105GMT (9/11) - Room from where Florida Governor Ron DeSantis is expected to react to election results

0121GMT (9/11) - Florida Democrat Val Demings speaks

0133GMT (9/11) - Room from where Florida Governor Ron DeSantis is expected to react to election results

0218GMT (9/11) - J.D. Vance speaks from Ohio

0224GMT (9/11) - Donald Trump speaks from Mar-A-Lago

0322GMT (9/11) - Greg Abbott speaks from McAllen, Texas

0328GMT (9/11) - Republican Herschel Walker responds to election results

0331GMT (9/11) - Greg Abbott speaks from McAllen, Texas

0414GMT (9/11) - Georgia Democrat Stacey Abrams reacts to election results

0418GMT (9/11) - New York incumbent Governor Hochul speaks on election night

0424GMT (9/11) - Ohio Democrat Tim Ryan speaks on election night

0432GMT (9/11) - Georgia Democrat Stacey Abrams reacts to election results

0434GMT (9/11) - Republican Mehmet Oz speaks on election night

0437GMT (9/11) - Ohio Republican J.D. Vance reacts to election results

0449GMT (9/11) - Pennsylvania Democrat Fetterman reacts to election results

0453GMT (9/11) - Michigan Democrat Gretchen Whitmer speaks on election night

0553GMT (9/11) - Pennsylvania Democrat Fetterman reacts to election results

0557GMT (9/11) - Michigan Democrat Gretchen Whitmer speaks on election night

0603GMT (9/11) - Pennsylvania Democrat Fetterman reacts to election results

0626GMT (9/11) - Kevin McCarthy speaks in Washington

FROM 0500GMT APPROX – U.S. Capitol beauty shot

