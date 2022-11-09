ADVISORY INDONESIA-SRIWIJAYA/CRASH

Indonesia to publish findings on 2021 Sriwijaya Air crash
Start: 10 Nov 2022 05:55 GMT
End: 10 Nov 2022 07:30 GMT
TRANSPORTATION MINISTRY, JAKARTA, INDONESIA - Investigators from the Indonesia's National Transportation Safety Committee (KNKT) are expected to release the final report of a probe into the 2021 crash of a Sriwijaya Air flight that killed all 62 people on board.
SCHEDULE:
0600GMT - Newser starts
Restrictions:
BROADCAST: NONE
DIGITAL: NONE
Source: REUTERS
Aspect Ratio: 16:9
Location: Indonesia
Topic: Disasters / Accidents
Audio: NATURAL BAHASA INDONESIA SPEECH
Editorial Support: +44 20 7542 2244
Email: tvnews@thomsonreuters.com