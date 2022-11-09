ADVISORY FRANCE-STRIKE/PROTEST

Unions protest in Paris for higher wages and pensions
Start: 10 Nov 2022 13:30 GMT
End: 10 Nov 2022 14:30 GMT
PARIS - Members of the CGT union, joined by supporters, march from Place de la Republique, while the transport sector goes on strike to demand higher wages and pensions.
SCHEDULE:
1300GMT - CGT Union protesters gather at Place de la Republique
1330GMT - Protesters march towards Opera
Restrictions:
BROADCAST: NONE
DIGITAL: NONE
Source: REUTERS
Aspect Ratio: 16:9
Location: France
Topic: Politics / International Affairs
Audio: NATURAL
Editorial Support: +44 20 7542 2244
Email: tvnews@thomsonreuters.com