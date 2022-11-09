ADVISORY FRANCE-STRIKE/PROTEST

Unions protest in Paris for higher wages and pensions

Start: 10 Nov 2022 13:30 GMT

End: 10 Nov 2022 14:30 GMT

PARIS - Members of the CGT union, joined by supporters, march from Place de la Republique, while the transport sector goes on strike to demand higher wages and pensions.

SCHEDULE:

1300GMT - CGT Union protesters gather at Place de la Republique

1330GMT - Protesters march towards Opera

Restrictions:

BROADCAST: NONE

DIGITAL: NONE

Source: REUTERS

Aspect Ratio: 16:9

Location: France

Topic: Politics / International Affairs

Audio: NATURAL

Editorial Support: +44 20 7542 2244

Email: tvnews@thomsonreuters.com