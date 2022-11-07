ADVISORY USA-ELECTION/BIDEN

COLOMBIAAMÉRICAMÉXICOARGENTINATENDENCIAS
Biden campaigns for Maryland Democrats

Start: 07 Nov 2022 23:55 GMT

End: 08 Nov 2022 12:00 GMT

BELTSVILLE, MARYLAND - U.S. President Joe Biden campaigns in Maryland at election eve rally with Democratic nominee for Maryland Governor Wes Moore, Sen. Chris Van Hollen, and other Maryland Democrats.

---

SCHEDULE:

0000GMT - start of event

Restrictions:

BROADCAST: No use USA. No use New Zealand.

DIGITAL: No use USA. No use New Zealand.

Source: U.S. NETWORK POOL

Aspect Ratio: 16:9

Location: United States

Topic: Politics / International Affairs

Audio: Natural/English

Editorial Support: +44 20 7542 2244

Email: tvnews@thomsonreuters.com

