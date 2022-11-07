ADVISORY CLIMATE-UN/ARRIVALS-STATEMENTS

World leaders deliver national statements at COP27

Start: 08 Nov 2022 06:00 GMT

End: 08 Nov 2022 12:00 GMT

SHARM EL SHEIKH, EGYPT - Heads of States and Governments deliver national statements at COP27.

---

SCHEDULE:

0600GMT - Leaders arrive

0830GMT - National statements

Speakers - SUBJECT TO CHANGE

0830GMT -1030GMT

Continuation of National Statements

His Excellency Mr. Gaston Browne, Prime Minister of Antigua and Barbuda (Speaking on behalf of

the Alliance of Small Island States)

His Excellency Mr. Macky Sall, President of Senegal

His Excellency Mr. Alar Karis, President of Estonia

His Excellency Mr. Andrzej Duda, President of Poland

His Excellency Mr. Emmerson Dambudzo Mnangagwa, President of Zimbabwe

His Excellency Mr. Felix Antoine Tshisekedi Tshilombo, President of Democratic Republic of the Congo

His Excellency Mr. Mokgweetsi Eric Masisi, President of Botswana

His Excellency Mr. Khurelsukh Ukhnaa, President of Mongolia

His Excellency Mr. Ranil Wickremesinghe, President of Sri Lanka

His Excellency Mr. Hage Gottfried Geingob, President of Namibia

His Excellency Mr. Evariste Ndayishimiye, President of Burundi

His Excellency Mr. Emmanuel Macron, President of France

His Excellency Mr. Assoumani Azali, President of Comoros

His Excellency Mr. Rumen Georgiev Radev, President of Bulgaria

His Excellency Mr. Mohamed Menfi, President of Libya

His Excellency Mr. Lazarus McCarthy Chakwera, President of Malawi

His Excellency Mr. Mahamat Idriss Deby, President of Chad

His Excellency Mr. Alexander van der Bellen, President of Austria

His Excellency Mr. David W. Panuelo, President of Federated States of Micronesia

His Excellency Mr. Emomali Rahmon, President of Tajikistan

His Excellency Mr. Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo, President of Ghana

His Excellency Mr. Vahagn Khachaturyan, President of Armenia

His Excellency Mr. Paul Kagame, President of Rwanda

---

1030GMT - BREAK

1100GMT - MATIONAL STATEMENTS CONTINUE

----

His Excellency Mr. Nicolás Maduro Moros, President of Bolivarian Republic of Venezuela

His Excellency Mr. Gitanas Nausėda, President of Lithuania

His Excellency Mr. Jose Maria Neves, President of Cabo Verde

His Excellency Mr. Essozimna Gnassingbe, President of Togo

His Excellency Mr. George Manneh Weah, President of Liberia

His Excellency Mr. Chandrikapersad Santokhi, President of Suriname

Her Excellency Ms. Ursula von der Leyen, President of the European Commission and

His Excellency Mr. Charles Michel, President of the European Council

His Excellency Mr. Matamela Cyril Ramaphosa, President of South Africa

His Excellency Mr. Andry Nirina Rajoelina, President of Madagascar

His Excellency Mr. Luis Alberto Arce Catacora, President of the Plurinational State of Bolivia

His Excellency Mr. Abdalftah Alburhan Abdalrhman, Head of The Transitional Sovereignty Council

of the Republic of Sudan

Her Excellency Ms. Mia Amor Mottley, Prime Minister of Barbados

His Excellency Mr. Philip Davis, Prime Minister of Bahamas

His Excellency Mr. Kausea Natano, Prime Minister of Tuvalu

His Excellency Mr. Dickon Mitchell, Prime Minister of Grenada

His Excellency Mr. Robert Abela, Prime Minister of Malta

His Excellency Mr. Mark Rutte, Prime Minister of Netherlands

His Excellency Mr. Petr Fiala, Prime Minister of Czechia

His Excellency Mr. Pietro Parolin, Secretary of State of the Holy See

His Excellency Mr. Jonas Gahr Støre, Prime Minister of Norway

His Excellency Mr. Alexander De Croo, Prime Minister of Belgium

His Excellency Mr. Mark Brown, Prime Minister of the Cook Islands

His Excellency Mr. Andrej Plenković, Prime Minister of Croatia

His Excellency Mr. Mian Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif, Prime Minister of Pakistan

His Excellency Mr. Kyriakos Mitsotakis, Prime Minister of Greece

His Excellency Mr. Irakli Garibashvili, Prime Minister of Georgia

His Excellency Mr. Cleopas Dlamini, Prime Minister of Eswatini

His Excellency Mr. Mohamad Najib Mikati, Prime Minister of Lebanon

His Excellency Mr. Xavier Bettel, Prime Minister of Luxembourg

His Excellency Mr. Micheál Martin, Prime Minister of Ireland

His Excellency Mr. Abiy Ahmed Ali, Prime Minister of Ethiopia

His Excellency Mr. Pierre Dartout, Prime Minister of Monaco

His Excellency Mr. António Costa, Prime Minister of Portugal

His Excellency Mr. Xavier Espot Zamora, Prime Minister of Andorra

Her Excellency Ms. Najla Bouden Ep Romdhan, Prime Minister of Tunisia

His Excellency Mr. Edi Rama, Prime Minister of Albania

Her Excellency Ms. Natalia Gavrilită, Prime Minister of the Republic of Moldova

Her Excellency Ms. Mette Frederiksen, Prime Minister of Denmark

His Excellency Mr. Saleh Kebzabo, Prime Minister of Chad

Restrictions:

BROADCAST: Access all

DIGITAL: Access all

Source: COP27 HOST BROADCASTER

Aspect Ratio: 16:9

Location: Egypt

Topic: Politics / International Affairs

Audio: CHANNEL 1 - NATURAL / ORIGINAL , CHANNEL 2 - ENGLISH TRANSLATION

Editorial Support: +44 20 7542 2244

Email: tvnews@thomsonreuters.com