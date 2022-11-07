ADVISORY CLIMATE-UN/ARRIVALS-STATEMENTS

World leaders deliver national statements at COP27
Start: 08 Nov 2022 06:00 GMT
End: 08 Nov 2022 12:00 GMT
SHARM EL SHEIKH, EGYPT - Heads of States and Governments deliver national statements at COP27.
---
SCHEDULE:
0600GMT - Leaders arrive
0830GMT - National statements
Speakers - SUBJECT TO CHANGE
0830GMT -1030GMT
Continuation of National Statements
His Excellency Mr. Gaston Browne, Prime Minister of Antigua and Barbuda (Speaking on behalf of
the Alliance of Small Island States)
His Excellency Mr. Macky Sall, President of Senegal
His Excellency Mr. Alar Karis, President of Estonia
His Excellency Mr. Andrzej Duda, President of Poland
His Excellency Mr. Emmerson Dambudzo Mnangagwa, President of Zimbabwe
His Excellency Mr. Felix Antoine Tshisekedi Tshilombo, President of Democratic Republic of the Congo
His Excellency Mr. Mokgweetsi Eric Masisi, President of Botswana
His Excellency Mr. Khurelsukh Ukhnaa, President of Mongolia
His Excellency Mr. Ranil Wickremesinghe, President of Sri Lanka
His Excellency Mr. Hage Gottfried Geingob, President of Namibia
His Excellency Mr. Evariste Ndayishimiye, President of Burundi
His Excellency Mr. Emmanuel Macron, President of France
His Excellency Mr. Assoumani Azali, President of Comoros
His Excellency Mr. Rumen Georgiev Radev, President of Bulgaria
His Excellency Mr. Mohamed Menfi, President of Libya
His Excellency Mr. Lazarus McCarthy Chakwera, President of Malawi
His Excellency Mr. Mahamat Idriss Deby, President of Chad
His Excellency Mr. Alexander van der Bellen, President of Austria
His Excellency Mr. David W. Panuelo, President of Federated States of Micronesia
His Excellency Mr. Emomali Rahmon, President of Tajikistan
His Excellency Mr. Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo, President of Ghana
His Excellency Mr. Vahagn Khachaturyan, President of Armenia
His Excellency Mr. Paul Kagame, President of Rwanda
---
1030GMT - BREAK
1100GMT - MATIONAL STATEMENTS CONTINUE
----
His Excellency Mr. Nicolás Maduro Moros, President of Bolivarian Republic of Venezuela
His Excellency Mr. Gitanas Nausėda, President of Lithuania
His Excellency Mr. Jose Maria Neves, President of Cabo Verde
His Excellency Mr. Essozimna Gnassingbe, President of Togo
His Excellency Mr. George Manneh Weah, President of Liberia
His Excellency Mr. Chandrikapersad Santokhi, President of Suriname
Her Excellency Ms. Ursula von der Leyen, President of the European Commission and
His Excellency Mr. Charles Michel, President of the European Council
His Excellency Mr. Matamela Cyril Ramaphosa, President of South Africa
His Excellency Mr. Andry Nirina Rajoelina, President of Madagascar
His Excellency Mr. Luis Alberto Arce Catacora, President of the Plurinational State of Bolivia
His Excellency Mr. Abdalftah Alburhan Abdalrhman, Head of The Transitional Sovereignty Council
of the Republic of Sudan
Her Excellency Ms. Mia Amor Mottley, Prime Minister of Barbados
His Excellency Mr. Philip Davis, Prime Minister of Bahamas
His Excellency Mr. Kausea Natano, Prime Minister of Tuvalu
His Excellency Mr. Dickon Mitchell, Prime Minister of Grenada
His Excellency Mr. Robert Abela, Prime Minister of Malta
His Excellency Mr. Mark Rutte, Prime Minister of Netherlands
His Excellency Mr. Petr Fiala, Prime Minister of Czechia
His Excellency Mr. Pietro Parolin, Secretary of State of the Holy See
His Excellency Mr. Jonas Gahr Støre, Prime Minister of Norway
His Excellency Mr. Alexander De Croo, Prime Minister of Belgium
His Excellency Mr. Mark Brown, Prime Minister of the Cook Islands
His Excellency Mr. Andrej Plenković, Prime Minister of Croatia
His Excellency Mr. Mian Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif, Prime Minister of Pakistan
His Excellency Mr. Kyriakos Mitsotakis, Prime Minister of Greece
His Excellency Mr. Irakli Garibashvili, Prime Minister of Georgia
His Excellency Mr. Cleopas Dlamini, Prime Minister of Eswatini
His Excellency Mr. Mohamad Najib Mikati, Prime Minister of Lebanon
His Excellency Mr. Xavier Bettel, Prime Minister of Luxembourg
His Excellency Mr. Micheál Martin, Prime Minister of Ireland
His Excellency Mr. Abiy Ahmed Ali, Prime Minister of Ethiopia
His Excellency Mr. Pierre Dartout, Prime Minister of Monaco
His Excellency Mr. António Costa, Prime Minister of Portugal
His Excellency Mr. Xavier Espot Zamora, Prime Minister of Andorra
Her Excellency Ms. Najla Bouden Ep Romdhan, Prime Minister of Tunisia
His Excellency Mr. Edi Rama, Prime Minister of Albania
Her Excellency Ms. Natalia Gavrilită, Prime Minister of the Republic of Moldova
Her Excellency Ms. Mette Frederiksen, Prime Minister of Denmark
His Excellency Mr. Saleh Kebzabo, Prime Minister of Chad
