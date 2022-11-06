COLOMBIAAMÉRICAMÉXICOARGENTINATENDENCIAS
Agencias

ADVISORY CLIMATE-UN/OPENING

Por

REUTERS

y

NOV 06

6 de Noviembre de 2022

Opening statements at UN Climate Conference

Start: 06 Nov 2022 08:00 GMT

End: 06 Nov 2022 08:00 GMT

SHARM EL SHEIKH, EGYPT - The United Nations Climate Change Conference holds a procedural opening with statements expected from President of COP 26 Alok Sharma, President of COP 27, Sameh Shoukry, UNFCCC Executive Secretary Simon Stiell, and Chair of the IPCC, Hoesung Lee.

Location: Egypt

Topic: Politics / International Affairs

Audio: NATURAL

