ADVISORY CLIMATE-UN/OPENING

Opening statements at UN Climate Conference

Start: 06 Nov 2022 08:00 GMT

End: 06 Nov 2022 08:00 GMT

SHARM EL SHEIKH, EGYPT - The United Nations Climate Change Conference holds a procedural opening with statements expected from President of COP 26 Alok Sharma, President of COP 27, Sameh Shoukry, UNFCCC Executive Secretary Simon Stiell, and Chair of the IPCC, Hoesung Lee.

Restrictions:

BROADCAST: Access All

DIGITAL: Access All

Source: HOST BROADCASTER

Aspect Ratio: 16:9

Location: Egypt

Topic: Politics / International Affairs

Audio: NATURAL

Editorial Support: +44 20 7542 2244

Email: tvnews@thomsonreuters.com