ADVISORY CLIMATE-UN/--APROXIMATE START TIME

World leaders begin climate talks (COP27) in Egypt
Start: 07 Nov 2022 08:00 GMT
End: 07 Nov 2022 12:00 GMT
SHARM EL SHEIKH, EGYPT - World leaders arrive at Sharm el Sheikh venue as COP27 begins.
SCHEDULE:
0945gmt leader arrivals
1000GMT - Family photo
1015GMT - World leaders mark the start of the 27th UN Climate Change Conference
1130gmt - possible live of first 5 minutes of start of roundtable meeting
1200-`1500gmt - Heads of States and Governments deliver national statements on the first day of COP27.
Speakers - SUBJECT TO CHANGE:
1200 - 1500GMT
His Highness Shaikh Mohamed Bin Zayed Bin Sultan Al Nehayan, President of the United Arab
Emirates
His Excellency Mr. Denis Sassou Nguesso, President of Congo
His Majesty King Abdullah II ibn Al Hussein, King of the Hashemite Kingdom of Jordan
His Excellency Mr. Wavel John Charles Ramkalawan, President of Seychelles
His Excellency Mr. Klaus-Werner Iohannis, President of Romania
His Excellency Mr. Mohamed Cheikh El Ghazouani, President of Mauritania
His Excellency Mr. Umaro Sissoco Embaló, President of Guinea-Bissau
Her Excellency Ms. Samia Suluhu Hassan, President of United Republic of Tanzania
His Excellency Mr. Abdelmadjid Tebboune, President of Algeria
His Excellency Mr. Abdulatif M. Jamal Rashid, President of Iraq
Her Excellency Ms. Zuzana Caputova, President of Slovakia
His Excellency Mr. Faustin Archange Touadera, President of the Central African Republic
Her Excellency Ms. Iris Xiomara Castro Sarmiento, President of Honduras
His Excellency Mr. Filipe Jacinto Nyusi, President of Mozambique
His Excellency Mr. Taneti Maamau, President of Kiribati
His Excellency Mr. William K. Ruto, President of Kenya (Speaking on behalf of the African Group of
Negotiators)
His Excellency Mr. Aleksandar Vucic, President of Serbia
His Excellency Mr. Egils Levits, President of Latvia
His Excellency Mr. Gustavo Francisco Petro Urrego, President of Colombia
His Excellency Mr. Hakainde Sammy Hichilema, President of Zambia
His Excellency Mr. Ismail Omar Guelleh, President of Djibouti
His Excellency Mr. Bazoum Mohamed, President of Niger
His Excellency Mr. Ignazio Cassis, President of Switzerland
His Excellency Mr. Ali Bongo Ondimba, President of Gabon
His Excellency Mr. Milo Djukanovic, President of Montenegro
His Majesty King Tupou VI, President of Tonga
His Excellency Mr. Rashad Mohammed Ali Al-Alimi, President of Yemen
His Excellency Mr. Surangel Samuel Whipps, President of Palau
His Excellency Mr. Nicos Anastasiades, President of Cyprus
His Excellency Mr. Borut Pahor, President of Slovenia
His Excellency Mr. Mahmoud Abbas, President of the State of Palestine
1500 – 1600GMT
Special High-Level segment for Vice-Presidents and Heads of Government
His Excellency Mr. Shaikh Meshal Ahmad Jaber Al Sabah, Vice President of Kuwait
His Excellency Mr. Maruf Amin, Vice President of Indonesia
His Excellency Mr. Tiemoko Meyliet Koné, Vice President of Côte d'Ivoire
His Excellency Mr. Bharrat Jagdeo, Vice President of Guyana
His Excellency Mr. Faisal Naseem,Vice President of Maldives
His Excellency Mr. Badara A. Joof, Vice President of Gambia
Her Excellency Ms. Esperaça Maria e Francisco da Costa, Vice President of Angola
His Excellency Mr. Oluyemi Osinbajo, Vice President of Nigeria
His Royal Highness Prince Mohammed bin Salman Al Saud, Prime Minister of Saudi Arabia
His Excellency Mr. Olaf Scholz, Chancellor of the Federal Republic of Germany
His Royal Highness Prince Salman Bin Hamad Al-Khalifa of the Kingdom of Bahrain
His Excellency Mr. Pedro Sánchez Pérez-Castejón, President of the Government of Spain
His Excellency Mr. Yair Lapid, Prime Minister of Israel
His Excellency Mr. Ulf Kristersson, Prime Minister of Sweden
Her Excellency Giorgia Meloni, Prime Minister of Italy
His Excellency Mr. Alikhan Smailov Prime Minister of Kazakhstan
Her Excellency Ms. Sanna Marin, Prime Minister of Finland
