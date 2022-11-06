ADVISORY CLIMATE-UN/--APROXIMATE START TIME

World leaders begin climate talks (COP27) in Egypt

Start: 07 Nov 2022 08:00 GMT

End: 07 Nov 2022 12:00 GMT

EDITORS NOTE: SCHEDULE IS SUBJECT TO CHANGE

==

SHARM EL SHEIKH, EGYPT - World leaders arrive at Sharm el Sheikh venue as COP27 begins.

SCHEDULE:

0945gmt leader arrivals

1000GMT - Family photo

1015GMT - World leaders mark the start of the 27th UN Climate Change Conference

1130gmt - possible live of first 5 minutes of start of roundtable meeting

1200-`1500gmt - Heads of States and Governments deliver national statements on the first day of COP27.

========================================

Speakers - SUBJECT TO CHANGE:

========================================

1200 - 1500GMT

His Highness Shaikh Mohamed Bin Zayed Bin Sultan Al Nehayan, President of the United Arab

Emirates

His Excellency Mr. Denis Sassou Nguesso, President of Congo

His Majesty King Abdullah II ibn Al Hussein, King of the Hashemite Kingdom of Jordan

His Excellency Mr. Wavel John Charles Ramkalawan, President of Seychelles

His Excellency Mr. Klaus-Werner Iohannis, President of Romania

His Excellency Mr. Mohamed Cheikh El Ghazouani, President of Mauritania

His Excellency Mr. Umaro Sissoco Embaló, President of Guinea-Bissau

Her Excellency Ms. Samia Suluhu Hassan, President of United Republic of Tanzania

His Excellency Mr. Abdelmadjid Tebboune, President of Algeria

His Excellency Mr. Abdulatif M. Jamal Rashid, President of Iraq

Her Excellency Ms. Zuzana Caputova, President of Slovakia

His Excellency Mr. Faustin Archange Touadera, President of the Central African Republic

Her Excellency Ms. Iris Xiomara Castro Sarmiento, President of Honduras

His Excellency Mr. Filipe Jacinto Nyusi, President of Mozambique

His Excellency Mr. Taneti Maamau, President of Kiribati

His Excellency Mr. William K. Ruto, President of Kenya (Speaking on behalf of the African Group of

Negotiators)

His Excellency Mr. Aleksandar Vucic, President of Serbia

His Excellency Mr. Egils Levits, President of Latvia

His Excellency Mr. Gustavo Francisco Petro Urrego, President of Colombia

His Excellency Mr. Hakainde Sammy Hichilema, President of Zambia

His Excellency Mr. Ismail Omar Guelleh, President of Djibouti

His Excellency Mr. Bazoum Mohamed, President of Niger

His Excellency Mr. Ignazio Cassis, President of Switzerland

His Excellency Mr. Ali Bongo Ondimba, President of Gabon

His Excellency Mr. Milo Djukanovic, President of Montenegro

His Majesty King Tupou VI, President of Tonga

His Excellency Mr. Rashad Mohammed Ali Al-Alimi, President of Yemen

His Excellency Mr. Surangel Samuel Whipps, President of Palau

His Excellency Mr. Nicos Anastasiades, President of Cyprus

His Excellency Mr. Borut Pahor, President of Slovenia

His Excellency Mr. Mahmoud Abbas, President of the State of Palestine

1500 – 1600GMT

Special High-Level segment for Vice-Presidents and Heads of Government

His Excellency Mr. Shaikh Meshal Ahmad Jaber Al Sabah, Vice President of Kuwait

His Excellency Mr. Maruf Amin, Vice President of Indonesia

His Excellency Mr. Tiemoko Meyliet Koné, Vice President of Côte d'Ivoire

His Excellency Mr. Bharrat Jagdeo, Vice President of Guyana

His Excellency Mr. Faisal Naseem,Vice President of Maldives

His Excellency Mr. Badara A. Joof, Vice President of Gambia

Her Excellency Ms. Esperaça Maria e Francisco da Costa, Vice President of Angola

His Excellency Mr. Oluyemi Osinbajo, Vice President of Nigeria

His Royal Highness Prince Mohammed bin Salman Al Saud, Prime Minister of Saudi Arabia

His Excellency Mr. Olaf Scholz, Chancellor of the Federal Republic of Germany

His Royal Highness Prince Salman Bin Hamad Al-Khalifa of the Kingdom of Bahrain

His Excellency Mr. Pedro Sánchez Pérez-Castejón, President of the Government of Spain

His Excellency Mr. Yair Lapid, Prime Minister of Israel

His Excellency Mr. Ulf Kristersson, Prime Minister of Sweden

Her Excellency Giorgia Meloni, Prime Minister of Italy

His Excellency Mr. Alikhan Smailov Prime Minister of Kazakhstan

Her Excellency Ms. Sanna Marin, Prime Minister of Finland

