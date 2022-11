ADVISORY USA-ELECTION/OBAMA-FETTERMAN

Obama campaigns in Pittsburgh for Democrat John Fetterman

Start: 05 Nov 2022 13:00 GMT

End: 05 Nov 2022 14:00 GMT

PITTSBURGH, PENNSYLVANIA, UNITED STATES - Former U.S. President Barack Obama campaigns in Pittsburgh for John Fetterman, Pennsylvania Democratic nominee for U.S. Senate.

Restrictions:

BROADCAST: NONE

DIGITAL: NONE

Source: REUTERS

Aspect Ratio: 16:9

Location: United States

Topic: Politics / International Affairs

Audio: Natural/English

Editorial Support: +44 20 7542 2244

Email: tvnews@thomsonreuters.com