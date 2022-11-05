COLOMBIAAMÉRICAMÉXICOARGENTINATENDENCIAS
Sábado 5 de Noviembre de 2022
CoronavirusNewsletters
Agencias

ADVISORY SOUTHKOREA-STAMPEDE/VIGIL

Por

REUTERS

y

NOV 05

5 de Noviembre de 2022

Thousands attend candlelight vigil for stampede victims in Seoul

Start: 05 Nov 2022 08:00 GMT

End: 05 Nov 2022 13:00 GMT

CITY HALL STATION, SEOUL, SOUTH KOREA - Thousands attend a candlelight vigil organised by a South Korean opposition political organisation, to remember the victims of the deadly Halloween crush.

SCHEDULE:

1000GMT - event starts

Restrictions:

BROADCAST: NONE

DIGITAL: NONE

Source: REUTERS

Aspect Ratio: 16:9

Location: South Korea

Topic: Politics / International Affairs

Audio: NATURAL

Editorial Support: +44 20 7542 2244

Email: tvnews@thomsonreuters.com

TEMAS RELACIONADOS

Reuters

DEPORTES

“No confiaron en él”: los grandes clubes lo rechazaron, Napoli invirtió 10 millones de dólares en su pase y hoy ya lo comparan con Maradona

“No confiaron en él”: los grandes clubes lo rechazaron, Napoli invirtió 10 millones de dólares en su pase y hoy ya lo comparan con Maradona

Nike suspendió de forma indefinida el patrocinio a Kyrie Irving después de que promoviera una película antisemita

El Cholo Simeone reveló cuándo se irá del Atlético de Madrid

La polémica declaración de Mbappé contra un compañero del PSG: “Hicimos lo que pudimos”

Cómo es la oficina de Checo Pérez, su sitio de trabajo lejos de las pistas

ENTRETENIMIENTO

Los 10 peores escándalos de Kayne West, entre el rap y la provocación permanente

Los 10 peores escándalos de Kayne West, entre el rap y la provocación permanente

Los secretos de Christina Applegate: cuando engañó a Brad Pitt con una estrella de rock y los desafíos de filmar con esclerosis múltiple

Bad Bunny homenajeó a Charly García y le prestó el escenario a Duki en su primer show en Vélez

‘Enola Holmes’ y otras películas que acaparan la conversación en Twitter para disfrutar este fin de semana

Estas son las series que están de moda en Netflix Argentina este día

TENDENCIAS

“El Orgullo nos une”: la campaña que busca promover la prevención de Infecciones de Transmisión Sexual

“El Orgullo nos une”: la campaña que busca promover la prevención de Infecciones de Transmisión Sexual

Así es el primer vehículo autónomo con software argentino

Cinco consejos prácticos para empezar a correr y disfrutarlo

Acné y verano, ¿momento de preocupación o de ajustar rutinas?

¿Existe una genética de la pobreza? el nuevo concepto que puede revolucionar el acceso a la salud

INFOBAE AMÉRICA

El brutal asesinato de la modelo Karina del Pozo, el crimen que impulsó la tipificación del femicidio en Ecuador

El brutal asesinato de la modelo Karina del Pozo, el crimen que impulsó la tipificación del femicidio en Ecuador

Así premia Nayib Bukele a los jueces que le ayudan a perseguir a la oposición en El Salvador

Rusos y ucranianos juegan al gato y el ratón mientras se preparan para la gran batalla de Kherson

Los secretos de Christina Applegate: cuando engañó a Brad Pitt con una estrella de rock y los desafíos de filmar con esclerosis múltiple

Bad Bunny homenajeó a Charly García y le prestó el escenario a Duki en su primer show en Vélez