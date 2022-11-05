COLOMBIAAMÉRICAMÉXICOARGENTINATENDENCIAS
Sábado 5 de Noviembre de 2022
Agencias

ADVISORY HEALTH-CORONAVIRUS/CHINA

Por

REUTERS

y

NOV 05

5 de Noviembre de 2022

Chinese health officials hold briefing on COVID-19 containment

Start: 05 Nov 2022 06:50 GMT

End: 05 Nov 2022 08:15 GMT

BEIJING - Chinese health officials will brief the press on targeted ways of containing COVID-19.

Restrictions:

BROADCAST: No use China

DIGITAL: No use China

Source: CCTV

Aspect Ratio: 16:9

Location: China

Topic: Politics / International Affairs

Audio: CHANNEL 1 - NATURAL MANDARIN SPEECH, CHANNEL 2 - ENGLISH TRANSLATION

Editorial Support: +44 20 7542 2244

Email: tvnews@thomsonreuters.com

TEMAS RELACIONADOS

Reuters

