ADVISORY USA-ELECTION/BIDEN-CALIFORNIA

Biden campaigns in California for Rep. Mike Levin
Start: 04 Nov 2022 02:01 GMT
End: 04 Nov 2022 12:00 GMT
SAN DIEGO, CALIFORNIA - U.S. President Joe Biden travels to San Diego to campaign for U.S. Rep. Mike Levin (D-Calif.), who seeks re-election.
SCHEDULE:
0130GMT - President Biden participates in a political event for congressional candidate Mike Levin
