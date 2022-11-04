ADVISORY USA-ELECTION/BIDEN-CALIFORNIA

Biden campaigns in California for Rep. Mike Levin

Start: 04 Nov 2022 02:01 GMT

End: 04 Nov 2022 12:00 GMT

SAN DIEGO, CALIFORNIA - U.S. President Joe Biden travels to San Diego to campaign for U.S. Rep. Mike Levin (D-Calif.), who seeks re-election.

SCHEDULE:

0130GMT - President Biden participates in a political event for congressional candidate Mike Levin

Restrictions:

BROADCAST: No use USA. No use New Zealand.

DIGITAL: No use USA. No use New Zealand.

Source: U.S. NETWORK POOL

Aspect Ratio: 16:9

Location: United States

Topic: Politics / International Affairs

Audio: Natural/English

Editorial Support: +44 20 7542 2244

Email: tvnews@thomsonreuters.com