Imran Khan addresses nation after attack

Start: 04 Nov 2022 12:00 GMT

End: 04 Nov 2022 12:00 GMT

SAME EVENT.

LAHORE - Former Pakistan prime minister Imran Khan to address nation after being wounded in attack.

Restrictions:

BROADCAST: NONE

DIGITAL: NONE

Source: PTI

Aspect Ratio: 16:9

Location:

Topic: Politics / International Affairs

Audio: NATURAL

Editorial Support: +44 20 7542 2244

Email: tvnews@thomsonreuters.com