ADVISORY CHINA-GERMANY/SCHOLZ LI --GERMAN TRANSLATION

Olaf Scholz and Li Keqiang, hold joint news conference

Start: 04 Nov 2022 08:33 GMT

End: 04 Nov 2022 09:15 GMT

BEIJING - German Chancellor Olaf Scholz and Premier of the People's Republic of China, Li Keqiang, hold joint news conference.

SCHEDULE:

0830GMT - News conference

Restrictions:

BROADCAST: access all

DIGITAL: access all

Source: ARD pool

Aspect Ratio: 16:9

Location: China

Topic: Politics / International Affairs

Audio: NATURAL / ORIGINAL / GERMAN TRANSLATION

Editorial Support: +44 20 7542 2244

Email: tvnews@thomsonreuters.com