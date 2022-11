Thousands protest in central Madrid against rising costs

Start: 03 Nov 2022 11:14 GMT

End: 03 Nov 2022 12:00 GMT

MADRID – Thousands protest in central Madrid called by main unions to demand salary rises as workers struggle with inflation and rising costs of life.

Restrictions:

BROADCAST: NONE

DIGITAL: NONE

Source: REUTERS

Aspect Ratio: 16:9

Location: Spain

Topic: Business / Economics

Audio: NATURAL WITH SPANISH SPEECH

Editorial Support: +44 20 7542 2244

Email: tvnews@thomsonreuters.com