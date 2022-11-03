ADVISORY POPE-BAHRAIN/MUSLIM COUNCIL-PRAYER

Pope meets with members of the Muslim Council of Elders
SAKHIR, BAHRAIN - Pope Francis meets with members of the Muslim Council of Elders at the mosque of Sakhir Royal Palace before holding an ecumenical meeting and prayer for peace at Our Lady of Arabia Cathedral.
1330GMT - Meeting with members of the Muslim Council of Elders
1445GMT - Pope Francis holds an ecumenical meeting and prayer for peace at Our Lady of Arabia Cathedral
