ADVISORY POPE-BAHRAIN/MUSLIM COUNCIL-PRAYER

3 de Noviembre de 2022

Pope meets with members of the Muslim Council of Elders

Start: 04 Nov 2022 13:15 GMT

End: 04 Nov 2022 15:45 GMT

SAKHIR, BAHRAIN - Pope Francis meets with members of the Muslim Council of Elders at the mosque of Sakhir Royal Palace before holding an ecumenical meeting and prayer for peace at Our Lady of Arabia Cathedral.

SCHEDULE:

1330GMT - Meeting with members of the Muslim Council of Elders

1445GMT - Pope Francis holds an ecumenical meeting and prayer for peace at Our Lady of Arabia Cathedral

Restrictions:

BROADCAST: NONE

DIGITAL: NONE

Source: HOST BROADCASTER

Aspect Ratio: 16:9

Location: Bahrain

Topic: Religion

Audio: NATURAL / ORIGINAL

Editorial Support: +44 20 7542 2244

Email: tvnews@thomsonreuters.com

