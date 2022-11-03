ADVISORY POPE-BAHRAIN/FORUM

Pope Francis attends closing of Bahrain forum for dialogue
Start: 04 Nov 2022 06:45 GMT
End: 04 Nov 2022 08:00 GMT
SAKHIR, BAHRAIN - Pope Francis attends the closing of the "Bahrain forum for dialogues: East and West for human coexistence" at Al Fida' square of Sakhir Royal Palace.
SCHEDULE
0700GMT - Closing of the Bahrain Forum for Dialogues
