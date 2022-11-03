ADVISORY EU-WESTERN BALKANS/GERMANY ARRIVALS

Scholz welcomes Western Balkans heads of state and government

Start: 03 Nov 2022 07:44 GMT

End: 03 Nov 2022 08:05 GMT

BERLIN - German Chancellor Olaf Scholz welcomes Western Balkans heads of state and government outside Berlin's chancellery before making an opening statement.

SCHEDULE:

0745GMT Scholz welcomes Western Balkans heads of state and government outside chancellery

0815GMT Scholz makes opening statement

