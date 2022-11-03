COLOMBIAAMÉRICAMÉXICOARGENTINATENDENCIAS
ADVISORY EU-WESTERN BALKANS/GERMANY ARRIVALS

REUTERS

NOV 03

3 de Noviembre de 2022

Scholz welcomes Western Balkans heads of state and government

Start: 03 Nov 2022 07:44 GMT

End: 03 Nov 2022 08:05 GMT

BERLIN - German Chancellor Olaf Scholz welcomes Western Balkans heads of state and government outside Berlin's chancellery before making an opening statement.

SCHEDULE:

0745GMT Scholz welcomes Western Balkans heads of state and government outside chancellery

0815GMT Scholz makes opening statement

Restrictions:

BROADCAST: None

DIGITAL: None

Source: REUTERS / AGENCY POOL

Aspect Ratio: 16:9

Location: Germany

Topic: Politics / International Affairs

Audio: NATURAL / GERMAN

Editorial Support: +44 20 7542 2244

Email: tvnews@thomsonreuters.com

