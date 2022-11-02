COLOMBIAAMÉRICAMÉXICOARGENTINATENDENCIAS
Miércoles 2 de Noviembre de 2022
CoronavirusNewsletters
Agencias

ADVISORY UKRAINE-CRISIS/UN-RUSSIA --TIME APPROX--

Por

REUTERS

y

NOV 02

2 de Noviembre de 2022

.N. Security Council to vote on Russian-drafted resolution

Start: 02 Nov 2022 20:30 GMT

End: 02 Nov 2022 21:30 GMT

UNITED NATIONS - U.N. Security Council due to vote on Russian-drafted resolution that aims to set up an inquiry - made up of all 15 council members - to look into Moscow's accusation that the United States and Ukraine have "military biological programs" in Ukraine. The United States and Ukraine have said they do not have biological weapons programs. Diplomats say the draft resolution is not expected to be adopted. (Vote time is an estimate as it will follow another council meeting)

Restrictions:

BROADCAST: None

DIGITAL: None

Source: UNTV – ACCESS ALL

Aspect Ratio: 16:9

Location: United Nations

Topic: Conflicts / War / Peace

Audio: NATURAL

Editorial Support: +44 20 7542 2244

Email: tvnews@thomsonreuters.com

TEMAS RELACIONADOS

Reuters

DEPORTES

Rafael Nadal no se presentará en el Abierto Mexicano de Acapulco en 2023

Rafael Nadal no se presentará en el Abierto Mexicano de Acapulco en 2023

Con Lionel Messi, Juventus vs PSG en vivo: hora, TV, formaciones y todo lo que hay que saber del partido por la Champions League

Las razones por las que Carlos Vela nuevamente le cerró las puertas a la Selección Mexicana de cara a Qatar 2022

Messi, la “fuerza silenciosa” del PSG: la historia de cómo se convirtió en referente del vestuario y la relación con Galtier

Mundial de Qatar, en vivo: Lionel Scaloni habló sobre las lesiones de los jugadores de la selección argentina

ENTRETENIMIENTO

Christina Applegate contó cómo la esclerosis múltiple cambió su vida: “No lo puedo aceptar”

Christina Applegate contó cómo la esclerosis múltiple cambió su vida: “No lo puedo aceptar”

Ranking de los K-dramas de Netflix más populares para maratonear esta semana

Las 10 películas de HBO Max en Argentina para engancharse este día

La insólita participación del rapero Takeoff en el programa de James Corden

Las series de Disney+ Argentina que roban la atención hoy

TENDENCIAS

Hangouts de Google desapareció: qué opciones hay para comunicarse

Hangouts de Google desapareció: qué opciones hay para comunicarse

El Asistente de Google se actualiza con nuevos controles parentales y más novedades

Cuáles son los desafíos pendientes de las coberturas periodísticas de ciencia y salud en Iberoamérica

Google ya permite detectar los incendios forestales en tiempo real y predecir cómo se propagarán

Por qué la piel del rostro se enrojece después de hacer ejercicio y cómo prevenirlo

INFOBAE AMÉRICA

Wall Street cotiza en baja ante la expectativa de una nueva suba de las tasas de interés en Estados Unidos

Wall Street cotiza en baja ante la expectativa de una nueva suba de las tasas de interés en Estados Unidos

La primera ministra danesa ganó las elecciones por escaso margen pero renunció a formar un nuevo gobierno

Cuánto cuesta y cómo pagar el Trolebús elevado en Iztapalapa

Se hundió proyecto que prohibía las corridas de toros: Juan Carlos Losada le echó la culpa al exviceministro Juan Alberto Londoño

La televisión a color en el Perú: cuándo llegó y cuál fue el primer programa que se emitió en ese formato