ADVISORY UKRAINE-CRISIS/UN-RUSSIA --TIME APPROX

.N. Security Council to vote on Russian-drafted resolution

Start: 02 Nov 2022 20:30 GMT

End: 02 Nov 2022 21:30 GMT

UNITED NATIONS - U.N. Security Council due to vote on Russian-drafted resolution that aims to set up an inquiry - made up of all 15 council members - to look into Moscow's accusation that the United States and Ukraine have "military biological programs" in Ukraine. The United States and Ukraine have said they do not have biological weapons programs. Diplomats say the draft resolution is not expected to be adopted. (Vote time is an estimate as it will follow another council meeting)

