ADVISORY UKRAINE-CRISIS/STOLTENBERG

Miércoles 2 de Noviembre de 2022
REUTERS

NOV 02

2 de Noviembre de 2022

Stoltenberg, Cavusoglu hold a joint news conference

Start: 03 Nov 2022 16:40 GMT

End: 03 Nov 2022 17:45 GMT

ISTANBUL - NATO Secretary-General Jens Stoltenberg and Turkish foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu hold a joint news conference.

SCHEDULE:

1645GMT - News conference

Restrictions:

BROADCAST: None

DIGITAL: None

Source: TURKISH FOREIGN MINISTRY

Aspect Ratio: 16:9

Location: Turkey

Topic: Politics / International Affairs

Audio: NATURAL WITH ENGLISH AND TURKISH SPEECH

Editorial Support: +44 20 7542 2244

Email: tvnews@thomsonreuters.com

Reuters

