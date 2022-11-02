ADVISORY SPAIN-INFLATION/PROTEST -- POSSIBLE ONLY

COLOMBIAAMÉRICAMÉXICOARGENTINATENDENCIAS
Miércoles 2 de Noviembre de 2022
ADVISORY SPAIN-INFLATION/PROTEST

REUTERS

NOV 02

2 de Noviembre de 2022

Spain's main labour unions protest, call for salary increase

Start: 03 Nov 2022 12:00 GMT

End: 03 Nov 2022 12:00 GMT

MADRID - Spain's main labour unions call a protest to demand higher wages as workers experience a "difficult moment at an economic and social level with unbridled growth in inflation and the cost of ."

Reuters

