Miércoles 2 de Noviembre de 2022
ADVISORY POPE-BAHRAIN/ARRIVAL-WELCOME

REUTERS

NOV 02

2 de Noviembre de 2022

Pope Francis arrives in Bahrain for a four-day visit

Start: 03 Nov 2022 13:40 GMT

End: 03 Nov 2022 16:30 GMT

MANAMA - Francis arrives in Bahrain on a three day visit to take part in the Bahrain Forum for Dialogue: East and West for Human Coexistence.

SCHEDULE:

1345-1415GMT - Official welcome at Awali Sakhir Air Base

1430-1500GMT - Pope Francis meets the King of Bahrain at Sakhir Royal Palace

1510-1530GMT - Pope Francis attends a welcoming ceremony in the courtyard of Sakhir royal palace

1530-1630GMT - Pope Francis meets Bahraini authorities, civil society and the diplomatic corps

