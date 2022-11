ADVISORY GERMANY-G7/MEETING

G7 foreign ministers begin two-day meeting in Muenster

Start: 03 Nov 2022 13:10 GMT

End: 03 Nov 2022 14:10 GMT

MUENSTER - G7 foreign ministers begin two-day meeting in Muenster hosted by German Foreign Minister Annalena Baerbock, with discussions expected to focus on Ukraine.

SCHEDULE:

1315 GMT Baerbock makes opening remarks to reporters (doorstep)

1400 GMT arrival of delegations at Muenster City Hall

1430 GMT working session with opening remarks by Baerbock

1600 GMT family photo

