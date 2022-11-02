COLOMBIAAMÉRICAMÉXICOARGENTINATENDENCIAS
ADVISORY CLIMATE-UN/HEALTH-WHO

REUTERS

NOV 02

2 de Noviembre de 2022

WHO holds virtual news conference on global health issues

Start: 02 Nov 2022 13:45 GMT

End: 02 Nov 2022 15:00 GMT

GENEVA - World Health Organization news conference with Director-General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus and U.N. aid chief Martin Griffiths on global health issues and the impact of climate change on food insecurity ahead of COP27.

SCHEDULE:

1400GMT - WHO holds virtual news conference on global health issues, climate change ahead of COP27

