ADVISORY CLIMATE-UN/HEALTH-WHO

WHO holds virtual news conference on global health issues
Start: 02 Nov 2022 13:45 GMT
End: 02 Nov 2022 15:00 GMT
GENEVA - World Health Organization news conference with Director-General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus and U.N. aid chief Martin Griffiths on global health issues and the impact of climate change on food insecurity ahead of COP27.
SCHEDULE:
1400GMT - WHO holds virtual news conference on global health issues, climate change ahead of COP27
Restrictions:
BROADCAST: No resale, editorial use only
DIGITAL: No resale, editorial use only
Source: WHO
Aspect Ratio: 16:9
Location: Switzerland
Topic: Politics / International Affairs
Audio: NATURAL / ENGLISH
Editorial Support: +44 20 7542 2244
Email: tvnews@thomsonreuters.com