ADVISORY SOUTHKOREA-STAMPEDE/POLICE-NEWSER

Police briefing on South Korea Halloween stampede

Start: 01 Nov 2022 02:31 GMT

End: 01 Nov 2022 02:43 GMT

SEOUL - Commissioner General Yoon Hee-Keun of Korean National Police Agency holds a news conference on the Halloween stampede that killed more than 150 mostly young people over the weekend.

Restrictions:

BROADCAST: ACESS ALL

DIGITAL: ACESS ALL

Source: REUTERS

Aspect Ratio: 16:9

Location: South Korea

Topic: Disasters / Accidents

Audio: NATURAL/KOREAN

Editorial Support: +44 20 7542 2244

Email: tvnews@thomsonreuters.com