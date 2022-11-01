ADVISORY SOUTHKOREA-STAMPEDE/MEMORIAL ALTAR

Visitors pay tributes to victims of a Halloween stampede
Start: 01 Nov 2022 02:45 GMT
End: 01 Nov 2022 12:00 GMT
SEOUL, SOUTH KOREA - Visitors lay flowers and offer prayers to pay tributes to victims of a Halloween stampede that killed more than 150 mostly young people over the weekend, at a memorial altar near the crush site in Seoul.
