ADVISORY BRAZIL-ELECTION/PROTESTS

Martes 1 de Noviembre de 2022
1 de Noviembre de 2022

Brazilian truckers in support of Bolsonaro protest on the road

Start: 01 Nov 2022 12:00 GMT

End: 01 Nov 2022 12:00 GMT

SAO PAULO, BRAZIL – Brazilian truckers that support Bolsonaro protest on the road to access Sao Paulo’s international airport, Guarulhos. Flights delayed. The demonstrators threaten to block the access completely.

