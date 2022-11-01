ADVISORY BRAZIL-ELECTION/PROTESTS

Brazilian truckers in support of Bolsonaro protest on the road

Start: 01 Nov 2022 12:00 GMT

End: 01 Nov 2022 12:00 GMT

SAO PAULO, BRAZIL – Brazilian truckers that support Bolsonaro protest on the road to access Sao Paulo’s international airport, Guarulhos. Flights delayed. The demonstrators threaten to block the access completely.

