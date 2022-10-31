COLOMBIAAMÉRICAMÉXICOARGENTINATENDENCIAS
Agencias

ADVISORY USA-PELOSI/HUSBAND-CHARGES

Por

REUTERS

y

OCT 31

31 de Octubre de 2022

San Francisco police announce charges against Paul Pelosi attacker

Start: 31 Oct 2022 22:10 GMT

End: 31 Oct 2022 22:27 GMT

SAN FRANCISCO, CALIFORNIA, USA - The San Francisco Police Department are expected to host a news conference to announce the formal charges against David DePape, the man accused of attacking Paul Pelosi on Friday (October 28).

Restrictions:

BROADCAST: No Use USA. No Use New Zealand.

DIGITAL: No Use USA. No Use New Zealand.

Source: ABC AFFILIATE KGO

Aspect Ratio: 16:9

Location: United States

Topic: Crime / Law / Justice

Audio: Natural/English

Editorial Support: +44 20 7542 2244

Email: tvnews@thomsonreuters.com

