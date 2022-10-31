ADVISORY UKRAINE-CRISIS/UN

Russia requests U.N. meeting on Black Sea fleet attack
Start: 31 Oct 2022 14:00 GMT
End: 31 Oct 2022 15:00 GMT
UNITED NATIONS - Russia calls for United Nations Security Council meeting after attack on their Black Sea Fleet near Sevastopol.
