ADVISORY UKRAINE-CRISIS/UN

Russia requests U.N. meeting on Black Sea fleet attack

Start: 31 Oct 2022 14:00 GMT

End: 31 Oct 2022 15:00 GMT

UNITED NATIONS - Russia calls for United Nations Security Council meeting after attack on their Black Sea Fleet near Sevastopol.

SCHEDULE:

1345GMT - stakeout

1400GMT - UNSC meeting

Location: United Nations

Topic: Conflicts / War / Peace

