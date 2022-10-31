COLOMBIAAMÉRICAMÉXICOARGENTINATENDENCIAS
Lunes 31 de Octubre de 2022
ADVISORY UKRAINE-CRISIS/UN

REUTERS

OCT 31

31 de Octubre de 2022

Russia requests U.N. meeting on Black Sea fleet attack

Start: 31 Oct 2022 14:00 GMT

End: 31 Oct 2022 15:00 GMT

UNITED NATIONS - Russia calls for United Nations Security Council meeting after attack on their Black Sea Fleet near Sevastopol.

SCHEDULE:

1345GMT - stakeout

1400GMT - UNSC meeting

Restrictions:

BROADCAST: None

DIGITAL: None

Source: UNTV

Aspect Ratio: 16:9

Location: United Nations

Topic: Conflicts / War / Peace

Audio: Natural/English

Editorial Support: +44 20 7542 2244

Email: tvnews@thomsonreuters.com

Reuters

