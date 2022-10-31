COLOMBIAAMÉRICAMÉXICOARGENTINATENDENCIAS
Lunes 31 de Octubre de 2022
ADVISORY INDIA-ACCIDENT/BRIDGE-AFTERMATH

REUTERS

OCT 31

31 de Octubre de 2022

Scene where a bridge collapse killed more than 80 people in India

Start: 31 Oct 2022 05:05 GMT

End: 31 Oct 2022 12:00 GMT

GUJARAT - Rescue continues at the scene following Sunday night's accident when a footbridge packed with sightseers enjoying holiday festivities collapsed and plunged them into the river below, killing at least 81 people.

Restrictions:

BROADCAST: No use India

DIGITAL: No use India

Source: ANI

Aspect Ratio: 16:9

Location: India

Topic: Disasters / Accidents

Audio: NATURAL

Editorial Support: +44 20 7542 2244

Email: tvnews@thomsonreuters.com

Reuters

