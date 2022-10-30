ADVISORY SOUTHKOREA-STAMPEDE/SCENE

COLOMBIAAMÉRICAMÉXICOARGENTINATENDENCIAS
Domingo 30 de Octubre de 2022
REUTERS

OCT 30

29 de Octubre de 2022

Scene of deadly stampede that killed over 149 people in Seoul

Start: 30 Oct 2022 02:37 GMT

End: 30 Oct 2022 12:00 GMT

SEOUL - Morning views of the scene of a deadly stampede that killed at least 149 people when a huge crowd celebrating Halloween surged into an alley in a nightlife area of the South Korean capital on Saturday evening (October 29).

TIMINGS:

0102GMT - South Korea's President Yoon Suk-yeol visits scene

