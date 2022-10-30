COLOMBIAAMÉRICAMÉXICOARGENTINATENDENCIAS
ADVISORY BRAZIL-ELECTION/VOTE COUNTING

REUTERS

30 de Octubre de 2022

Brazil's Supreme Electoral Court starts vote counting

Start: 30 Oct 2022 20:30 GMT

End: 30 Oct 2022 21:30 GMT

BRASILIA - Supreme Electoral Court starts vote counting and reporting results of Brazil's second run-off vote in presidential election.

SCHEDULE:

2000GMT - Vote counting commences

2200GMT - Early results expected

Restrictions:

BROADCAST: None

DIGITAL: None

Source: REUTERS/ TSE TV

Aspect Ratio: 16:9

Location: Brazil

Topic: Politics / International Affairs

Audio: NATURAL/PORTUGUESE

Editorial Support: +44 20 7542 2244

Email: tvnews@thomsonreuters.com

