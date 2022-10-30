ADVISORY BRAZIL-ELECTION/VOTE COUNTING

Brazil's Supreme Electoral Court starts vote counting
Start: 30 Oct 2022 20:30 GMT
End: 30 Oct 2022 21:30 GMT
BRASILIA - Supreme Electoral Court starts vote counting and reporting results of Brazil's second run-off vote in presidential election.
SCHEDULE:
2000GMT - Vote counting commences
2200GMT - Early results expected
