ADVISORY SOUTHKOREA-STAMPEDE/SCENE

Scene of deadly stampede that killed over 149 people in Seoul
Start: 29 Oct 2022 23:50 GMT
End: 30 Oct 2022 12:00 GMT
SEOUL - Morning views of the scene of a deadly stampede that killed at least 149 people when a huge crowd celebrating Halloween surged into an alley in a nightlife area of the South Korean capital on Saturday evening (October 29).
Restrictions:
BROADCAST: None
DIGITAL: None
Source: REUTERS
Aspect Ratio: 16:9
Location: South Korea
Topic: Disasters / Accidents
Audio: NATURAL
Editorial Support: +44 20 7542 2244
Email: tvnews@thomsonreuters.com